POLICE in York are trying to catch a man and woman who are wanted after a theft from a popular shop.

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV appeal following a shop theft from B&M at Clifton Moor.

They say the theft took place between 3.30pm-4pm on Wednesday, May 18.

In the raid 32 bottles of sun cream and two sets of headphones were stolen.

The cost of the stolen goods amounts to in excess of £500.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to the people captured in the CCTV image as they believe they hold information that would be important to the investigation.

"Anyone who recognises the man or woman is asked to email Owen.Foster@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 932 Owen Foster.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220084961."