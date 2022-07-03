YORK-based property and life planning solicitors’ firm, Guest Walker, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with clients and colleagues at the National Centre for Early Music in York.

The firm was established in The Shambles in 1981 by John Guest, who had previously worked for a large firm in Manchester.

John initially had two members of secretarial staff and was soon joined by John Walker, who became a partner in 1984 and who now leads Guest Walker.

The firm originally specialised in residential conveyancing and has grown significantly over the years to now employ over 30 people, with six specialist directors and a full range of property and life planning services including all aspects of commercial and residential property, wills, trusts and probate.

Its clients include small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships and individuals from Yorkshire and the rest of the UK, many of whom have developed long term relationships with the firm, becoming their trusted legal advisers on a multitude of issues.

Over the years Guest Walker has been proud to stay on the historic Shambles in the very heart of York, taking on more space to accommodate its growing team, including the historic Butchers Hall, which houses its residential conveyancing team. It has also recently moved its Life Planning Team into new offices at 22 Pavement as demand for their specialist advice continues to grow in the wake of the pandemic.

Special guests at the Anniversary event included retired solicitor and former partner Karen Riley, who was one of the original secretaries working with John Guest back in 1981 before embarking on her legal training, and Conveyancing Executive Vicky Middleton, who joined the firm in 1986. Vicky is currently the longest serving member of the Guest Walker team, after John Walker, and has progressed from offering administrative support to being a highly regarded conveyancing specialist.

John Walker, Director, told the gathering: “Running a small business has become progressively harder over the years and many of the increased efficiencies that the internet and digital technology were meant to bring to life haven’t benefited ordinary people, who find dealing with large companies and institutions increasingly frustrating and difficult.

“Guest Walker share that pain and will continue to help by doing what they have tried to do for their clients and professional contacts for 40 years, namely: be approachable, listen to what their clients and contacts want, give proper clear advice, be fair to people, be clear about fees, explain difficulties when they arise and manage expectations.”

For further information about Guest Walker, go to www.guestwalker.co.uk/