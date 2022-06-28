York-based The Wizards Magic has launched its sustainable, functional, and “magical chocolate” into Holland & Barrett across the UK.

Holland & Barrett showcases one of the brand's most popular range: 0% SUGAR in both original and orange flavours.

The company, based at the Northminster Business Park, Upper Poppleton, also supplies its chocolate to Sainsburys, Ocado, David Lloyd, Harvey Nicholls, Hamleys and Waterstones.

Launched in 2020, the company stresses sustainability and ethics, creating the world’s first 0% sugar, plant based, dairy free, high fibre, gluten free chocolate which is also palm oil free.

Managing Director Charlie Simpson-Daniel said "We are absolutely delighted to launch our 0% sugar range with H&B. The Wizards brand exists to bring the magic back to British chocolate and we do this through innovation. We are going to be ranged on H&B's checkouts in over 400 stores which for us is the perfect location to bring this range to life".

Commercial Director James Simpson-Daniel added: “We are thrilled to see Wizards Magic Chocolate being listed with Holland & Barrett who are an incredibly successful company. We look forward to our journey ahead together.”

Marketing Director Camilla Lanata added “I am really excited to launch The Wizards Magic Chocolate in Holland & Barrett. They share our vision and values, and I am absolutely delighted to bring this partnership to life.”