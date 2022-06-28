THE hunt is on for whoever tried to set fire to a church in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about an act of arson that occurred at St Mary’s Church in Riccall near Selby on Friday (June 24).

A wooden cross which was attached to the front entrance of the church was set alight and completely destroyed.

A police spokesman said: "The matter is being investigated as a hate crime, as the church and its religious symbols appear to have been directly targeted. Additional patrols are being undertaken in the area.

"Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious activity around the church.

"Anyone who may have captured CCTV images, dash cam footage or doorbell camera footage of anyone acting suspiciously in the area of Church Street is ask to contact police."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC Fiona Wilding.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220109896.