THE former Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu has paid his own tribute to broadcasting legend Harry Gration.

Mr Gration, who lived in York, died suddenly on Friday, June 24, aged 71.

BBC Look North aired a special tribute episode to the presenter - who graced the show's red sofa for nearly four decades - on Monday night.

Among the special guests paying their tributes was Dr Sentamu, the former Archbishop of York.

Dr Sentamu told the BBC that when he first came to York Minster Mr Gration would send him messages of support.

He said: "Also, when I had a marvellous pilgrimage - six months walking around the whole Diocese of York - he came nine times, and as fortune would have it, it rained on six of those days. But he covered the story with tremendous energy.

"The thing that I admired about Harry - he was not one of those media people who would say 'you can't let the truth get in the way of a good story'. No, for Harry if a story was worth telling it must be true. If it isn't, it's not worth telling."

Dr Sentamu said he recalled seeing Mr Gration's faith "light up" when his youngest son was baptised, but added that the broadcaster did not wear his faith on his sleeve.

"What was driving him was a love of God, love of neighbour, love of anybody who was in need."

Dr Sentamu added: "He was a really good man to have a party because he would tell endless funny jokes. For him, to follow God was to be full of joy."