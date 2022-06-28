A NEWLY installed defibrillator is now ready for community use thanks to the team effort a York football club and town council.

The Haxby Town junior and senior football clubs, along with Haxby Town Council, have worked together to the install a community defibrillator at Ethel Ward Playing Fields in Haxby, the home ground of 25 teams.

The defibrillator was declared in full operation for the community on Friday, June 17.

Haxby Town Junior Football Club Picture: David Blackmore

David Blakemore, a Football Association level one coach and committee member with Haxby Town Juniors Football Club, told The Press that the club decided that they needed a defibrillator after footballer, Christian Eriksen, suffered a cardiac arrest at Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match in June 2021.

David said: “This event was watched by many of the Senior and Junior players in Haxby, and we saw how immediate CPR and defibrillation saved his life.

“Swift action was needed and the clubs joined forces to make an immediate purchase of a defibrillator, that could be used by junior or senior players, parents or supporters alike should a cardiac arrest occur.”

The defibrillator was part-funded by the Football Association and Premier League defibrillator funds, who installed the device in the playing field’s Pavilion within a week.

This was followed by the council delivering the secure, electrical and heated cabinet to install the device safely.

Ethel Ward playing field's new defibrillator Picture: David Blackmore

Haxby Town Councillor, Mark Preston, who is also a committee member of the Haxby Town Football Club and has acted as a chairman of the club in the past, helped to make this cabinet possible along with Grant Cockburn, the council’s chair, and Leanna Welch, the town clerk.

Cllr Mark Prestion said: "As a Councillor and football club member it was recognised that there was an urgent need to have a defibrillator available.

"Once the Juniors had purchased the device the Seniors proposed to HTC as the Pavilion is their facility.

"There were some delays due to COVID protocols and grant applications, but it was pleasing to see all three parties working towards a common aim.

"This has been an excellent community and team effort to make this emergency equipment available to the public.”

Grant Cockburn, the chair of Haxby Town Council said: "Haxby Town Council are delighted that a new defibrillator has been installed at the pavilion on Ethel Ward playing fields.

"This was achieved working together with Haxby Town Junior Football Club and will be a valuable resource for the community."

Haxby Town Football Club was established 20 years ago to create a space for young football players in York.