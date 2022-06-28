COUNCIL planners have overcome internal objections for a plaque to be erected on Mansion House to help people find their way to the Guildhall, which was recently renovated costing £21.7m.

A heritage official said a 120cm by 80cm plaque on the Grade 1-listed building would harm its significance and be confusing as ‘unfamiliar people’ might think the Mansion House was the Guildhall. A pavement board might be clearer, they added.

The Guildhall Planning Panel said the plaque was too large and might set a precedent.

However, planning chiefs said Mansion House had seen larger information boards for City of York Council erected on it in the past.

They noted the Guildhall, which at one time contained the council offices, has just been refurbished and extended with public uses including conference rooms, meeting rooms and offices, cafe and restaurant/office accommodation.

“It is, however, set back from the main thoroughfare of Coney Street and so does not come to the attention of the passing public,” said their report.

“It is considered that the benefit of making more members of the public aware of the facility and availing themselves of the services now on offer would outweigh the minor harm that would occur to the heritage asset as a result of the installation of the sign.”

Planners added the sign could be removed and installed in a way not to cause any damage to the stonework.

They concluded: “On balance, it is considered that the sign preserves the character and appearance of the conservation area and host building and does not unduly detract from visual amenity. Public safety is not prejudiced.”