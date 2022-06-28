A POPULAR local group is set to hold its first in-person meeting.

On Monday (July 4), Clifton History Group will have a talk with a focus on the Second World War’s Baedeker Raid on York from history expert David Poole of Friends of York Cemetery.

The group, formed by local councillors Danny Myers and Margaret Wells a little over a year ago.

Cllr Myers said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the level of interest in Clifton History Group, with over 650 people now connected with the Group, which is fantastic. Local residents are really interested and inspired by the history of their area, and with Clifton gaining specific attention from the Luftwaffe during the war, we are lucky to have David join us to share his insights on the Baedeker raid and its impact on Clifton and on York.”

The meeting will take place on Monday(July 4) at 6pm, at Clifton’s brand new Community Hall, at Evelyn Crescent, and all are welcome.

The Group has previously received talks from York Explore’s local archivist to explain how the Group can learn more about Clifton’s history, as well as from York Civic Trust’s civic society expert on Clifton during the Second World War.

Establishing communication between meetings has generated numerous conversations about particular aspects of Clifton’s history, including Clifton cinema, Clifton Green and the origins of what would later become one of York’s key crossings over the Ouse river – Clifton Bridge.

Cllr Margaret Wells said: “It’s clear the group has met a demand locally for people to come together and talk about where they live, and that’s been great to see. We hope to put on many more talks and activities to ensure the group continues to flourish.”