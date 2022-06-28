LNER is running replacement buses between York and Doncaster today following damage to overhead wires on the East Coast Mainline route to London.
The York-based train operator says trains may be delayed or cancelled, with disruption expected until 1pm.
It says tickets will be accepted on Northern and TransPennine Express services between York and Leeds.
Services on the route were disrupted yesterday by the attempted theft of cables between Peterborough and Stevenage.
