A SERIOUS crash has blocked a major route south of York.

The collision happened at about 10am on the A19 York to Selby road at the Wheldrake Lane junction, and is reported to have involved three cars.

The A19 is blocked in both directions, with traffic queueing back to Escrick and to the A64 Fulford Interchange.

David Martin, owner of Lodge Cottage Farm Shop at Crockey Hill, close to the junction, said the crash involved three cars, all of which were badly damaged, and there were casualties suffering suspected fractures to arms and legs.

He said there were three ambulances, three police vans and one fire engine at the scene, with casualties being treated in two of the ambulances, and he expected it would be hours before the wreckage could be cleared and the road reopened.

He said crashes were a regular occurrence at the junction, and action was needed to tackle the problem, including enforcement of the 40 mph limit.