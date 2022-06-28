A MAJOR route south of York has reopened after being blocked for almost three hours by a serious crash in which two people were injured.
The collision happened at about 10am on the A19 York to Selby road at the Wheldrake Lane junction, and is reported to have involved three cars, and the road reopened at about 12.40pm.
The crash caused traffic to queue back to Escrick and to the A64 Fulford Interchange.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it had taken two casualties to York Hospital, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
David Martin, owner of Lodge Cottage Farm Shop at Crockey Hill, close to the junction, said the crash involved three cars, all of which were badly damaged, and there were casualties suffering suspected fractures to arms and legs.
He said there were ambulances, police vans and a fire engine at the scene.
He said crashes were a regular occurrence at the junction, and action was needed to tackle the problem, including enforcement of the 40 mph limit.
