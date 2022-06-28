YORK Professionals has welcomed its 150th member, suggesting demand for representation of the city’s professional services sector has never been higher.
Event management company ReEvention now bring the organisation's tally to its highest since its inception in 2001.
Jonathan Flearmoy, ReEvention, said: "There’s been a lot of positive noise about York Professionals amongst the York business community and I am keen to learn more about the organisation and see how we can work with each other in the future. I have no doubt that the ReEvention team will benefit greatly from attending the wide-range of events coming up, making the most of the networking opportunities available and establishing some really worthy contacts within the York professionals services sector.”
Chair of York Professionals, Elliot Rich, said “There’s a real sense of warmth about York Professionals and relevance in today’s business environment, thanks to our dedicated and passionate Board of Directors who give up their time voluntarily to champion the professional services sector. The relevant and worthy calendar of events we hold have worked to attract increasing momentum, helping to bring the organisation front of mind to more businesses in the city. We are delighted to have ReEvention on board and look forward to welcoming many more businesses in the future.”
To apply to join York Professionals visit http://www.york-professionals.co.uk/join_us/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here