FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to a house fire in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 9.53pm last night (June 27) after reports of a fire in William Jacques Drive, Cliffe near Selby.

A spokesman for the service said: "Two crews from Selby responded to reports of a fire in the kitchen of a domestic property.

"The fire was out on arrival.

"The cause was accidental.

"Oxygen therapy was administered to one occupant of the property."