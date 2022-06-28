EMERGENCY services have been called in after a bus crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say crews from Richmond and Colburn attended a coach crash at Gilling West near Richmond last night (June 27).
Station manager Bob Hoskins was at the scene.
He said: "The driver was not seriously injured and there were no passengers on the coach at the time of the incident."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article