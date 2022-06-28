TWO people were injured after a car crashed in to trees after coming off the road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 12.44pm on Sunday (June 26) to a single vehicle collision at Hunsingore, between York and Knaresborough.
Station manager Bob Hoskins said: "Crews from Boroughbridge and Knaresborough attended a crash on the A168.
"Two casualties were safely removed by crews into the care of paramedics."
