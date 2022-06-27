A POLICE helicopter has been deployed tonight in a search for a missing North Yorkshire woman.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Chelsea Allen, aged 31, who went missing from her home in Helmsley at 3am yesterday morning (Sunday).

"An extensive search involving the police helicopter (NPAS) and the operational support unit is currently taking place in the Helmsley area," said a spokesperson.

"Chelsea was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeved t-shirt with white pattern sleeves, grey jogging bottoms and trainers. Chelsea also has several tattoos.

"Police are seeking the public’s help and are appealing for information which could assist with their search for Chelsea."

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 but anyone with an immediate sighting of Chelsea should phone 999, quoting reference number NYP-26062022-0266.