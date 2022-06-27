A woman in her forties has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident in Harrogate last week.
She was one of two people arrested after police were called to a house in Byland Road just before 5pm on Thursday.
They found a second woman who was badly injured. She was treated by paramedics before she was taken to hospital.
The first woman, and a man, also in his forties, were arrested after a police search.
Today, North Yorkshire Police said they had charged and kept the first woman in custody until could appear before York Magistrates Court.
The man in his forties who was also arrested on Thursday has been released on bail.
The name of the injured woman has not been released..
