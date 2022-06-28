The agricultural show season made a welcome return on Sunday with the 134th Malton Show.

After two years of cancellations due to the covid pandemic, Malton Show returned to Scampston Park with a record-breaking turnout.

Visitor numbers were up with organisers opening the overflow car park, while there were increased entries in the majority of the livestock classes.

This year's show president was David Brotherton, whose father held the honour in 1934.

The president's chosen charity for this year's show, which is primarily sponsored by BATA, was Marie Curie Cancer.

Picture: Francesca Whaley

David said: "I have been involved with Malton Show for a very long time and it is fantastic to see everyone here enjoying themselves.

"There has been a wonderful atmosphere throughout the showground and it as been a beautiful day."

"The show is organised by an army of wonderful people who through their hard work make the event such a success."

Malton Show chairman Charlie Breese said it was great to see the show return.

"What a relief after two years without to be back together enjoying the splendour of everything Malton Show has to offer."

"I think this has been one of the busiest shows I've seen with the overflow carpark being used at one point. We have also worked hard on the traffic management with additional measures in place to make sure people avoided queuing for long.

Picture: Francesca Whaley

"Malton is one of the first shows of the season and is always a good day out. It continues to pride itself with being one of the leading agricultural shows and continues to embrace farming at its core with livestock, horses, fur and feather, vintage tractors, local crafts and dog show together with a huge variety of trade stands and much more.

He added: "We have had a good turnout once again from the trade stands which shows everyone is still supporting the show.

"Entries are also up with the horses very strong, the cattle slightly up and the sheep considerably more which is really good.

"Walking round the showground it is encouraging to see lots of new faces."

Charlie said: "Malton Show is an annual event that is largely run by volunteers who continually put in their time to try and make the show better each year. The show could not happen without them, so a very genuine and heart-felt thank you to them all."

Among those showing their livestock was Dylan Townend from Broughton.

His British Blue bull, 'Naughty But Nice', was champion on the day, while daughter, Harriet, aged six, won young handler with 'Sweet But Psycho'.

Dylan said: "It is good to be back. Harriet hardly slept last night as she was so excited."