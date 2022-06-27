NORTHERN Trains have received planning approval to refurbish existing welfare and storage facilities for its staff on Platform 9 of the historic York Station.
The plans, including listed building consent, approved by City of York Council, say the room is in "a poor state of repair" and needs changing to meet the needs of the railway company.
The room will continue to be used to provide welfare and storage facilities, but the internal layout will be altered to create an office / locker room, kitchen / mess room and separate store room.
A report by council planning staff said: "Much of the alteration is internal and has negligible impact on the historic character of the building."
Micklegate Planning Panel said: "Support the proposal which demonstrates a more efficient and better use of existing space. It will also provide an enhanced rest facility for an important group of staff. "
Their report concluded: "The impact of the proposals upon the significance of this designated heritage asset (grade II*) is considered to result in less than substantial harm.
"The public benefit derives from improved welfare facilities for railway staff and is considered to outweigh the harm to this designated heritage asset."
It added: "It is considered that the proposals would have an acceptable effect on this designated heritage asset subject to conditions."
