PATIENTS heading to A & E in York with 'non-urgent issues' this afternoon are being warned they could wait for several hours or even more to be treated.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has tweeted that its emergency departments are extremely busy today.
"Patients with non-urgent issues face long waits of several hours or more as we prioritise the most seriously injured/critically ill," it said.
"Please consider using #NHS111 or a local urgent treatment centre if you can."
