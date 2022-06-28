THE Great Ryedale Maze is preparing to return to Ryedale for its third year this summer.

Located in Sherburn, midway between Scarborough and Malton, the popular attraction will open for the summer holidays on Friday, July 15 and close on Sunday, September 4. Tickets are on sale now.

The Great Ryedale Maze promises a great day out for all the family, with two mazes, an action-packed vintage funfair, football darts and a big top with live entertainment for families. There will also be a range of hot and cold food and drinks to cater for all tastes, served from the fully-licensed Cabin Café.

The larger of the two mazes comprises nine acres of maize plants – that’s 55,000 seeds – and over two miles of paths to challenge the navigation skills, as well as a series of clues to test the powers of deduction.

For younger adventurers there’s the two-acre mini-maze, themed on the dinosaurs that used to roam Yorkshire millions of years ago.

This year the entry ticket includes unlimited rides at the Vintage Funfair, as well as access to both mazes and the Big Top entertainment, with adults paying the same price as children.

Visitors can ride a motorbike or chariot aboard the 1936 Speedway, or spend as long as they like racing around the Brooklands Dodgems from 1937, spinning on the 1930s Chair-o-Plane, and for the adventurous, whirling at speed on the 1950s Twister and 1960s Octopus. Children can climb aboard the oldest ride Hush Hush the Train dating from 1933, while Muffin the Mule, Bumble Bee, Toy Set and Swing Boats will bring further fun.

The game stalls offer a chance to impress the family and win a prize every time – have a go at the newly-restored Sharp Shooters Rifle Range or Hot Shots Basketball, then try Goblets, Hook-a-Duck and Flip-a-Frog. For some competitive fun there’s Football Darts.

The ever-popular Bale Mountain also makes a welcome return this year offering kids the chance to practise their climbing skills and enjoy a view of the fairground.

There will be picnic tables and benches around the fairground and inside the big top for visitors to relax and enjoy a range of family-friendly live entertainment at set times throughout the day, with a cuppa and cake, a Berry Best Ice Cream, or a barbecued bite from the Cabin Café. There is also a fully-licensed bar.

Organiser of The Great Ryedale Maze, James Cundall said: “We are very excited to be bringing The Great Ryedale Maze back to the heart of North Yorkshire for a third year. We’ve introduced unlimited funfair rides and the same price for children and adults this year so visitors can enjoy better value for their money and stay as long as they like enjoying all the rides we have to offer, as well as the two mazes and entertainment in the big top.”

Tickets for The Great Ryedale Maze can be purchased at the box office on site once the event opens or in advance at ticketsource.co.uk/thegreatryedalemaze