A THRIVING York school is seeking further expansion with plans for a modular building containing six classrooms and an office.
Archbishop Holgate’s School on Hull Road, York, seeks to erect the 393m2 building on a site presently used for bike racks, which will be relocated and made bigger.
The planning application to City of York Council said the school with 1800 pupils and 210 staff has experienced “rapid growth with pupil numbers rising year on year.”
It continued: “The school has recently been judged by Ofsted as being outstanding in all areas, combined with a local demographic shift the school is oversubscribed in all year groups.
“Institutional change has also created a demand for more space; increase in exam requirements, in school pupil support services and provision of pupils with high dependency needs.”
The Church of England academy school was originally developed in 1963, catering for both boys and girls aged 11-18. It was significantly enlarged during the 1970s, with further successive developments since then, creating a mixed 2-3 storey campus development.
The application added: “The school plans to replace a current temporary single storey building with a permanent two storey structure and this will then assimilate the need for the temporary building proposed. The additional capacity is essential for September 2022 in order to deliver the curriculum.”
