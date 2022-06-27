AN all-new family fair is set to be held at a popular woodmeadow between York and Selby.

The Yorkshire branch of Butterfly Conservation is set to launch the very first Yorkshire Nature Fair at the award-winning Three Hagges Woodmeadow, just south of Escrick.

The fair, which is being supported by Galliford Try Environment and Drax, will be held at Three Hagges Woodmeadow, this Sunday (July 3) from 10am to 3pm and entry is free.

The fair will give people of all ages the chance to see and learn about butterflies, moths, bees, dragonflies, snakes, lizards, pondlife, woodmeadow creation and growing native wildflowers with expert naturalists from at least 17 different nature organisations, who are setting out their stalls in the beautiful surroundings of woodmeadow.

There will also be the opportunity to listen to some of the UK’s leading naturalists, including Professor Sir John Lawton who will be opening the event at 10.30am.

Rosalind Forbes Adam, founder of the Woodmeadow Trust, said: “We are tremendously excited to be hosting this event and to be working in collaboration with Butterfly Conservation. We hope this inaugural event will be the first of many.”

“As well as a superb line-up of speakers and wildlife safaris, we will have face painting, storytelling, treasure hunts and bug hunting. There will also delicious food from Devon's Kitchen as well as a pop-up café serving tea, coffee and cake. Parking is also free. This is very much an event for all the family and we would encourage everyone who enjoys anything to do with the natural world to come along.”

Dr Martin Partridge, chairman of the Yorkshire branch of Butterfly Conservation, said: “We are really excited to be working alongside the Woodmeadow Trust to deliver the first Yorkshire Nature Fair. The line-up of speakers and events will really showcase a wide variety of organisations all concerned with the conservation of wildlife and habitats in Yorkshire and beyond.”

Rob Smith, strategic development director for Galliford Try Environment, commented: "In all our projects we go to great lengths to preserve natural habitats and protect local wildlife as part of our activities. We are therefore delighted to be able to support the Woodmeadow Trust and help them spread the message of how important local ecosystems are to our environment in what we are sure will be a fun day out for all."

Yorkshire’s leading nature organisations will each have a stand at the event, set out round the big Peterken meadow. All the stands will have activities to interest and amuse those who attend.

These organisations include St Nicks, Project Wild CIC, British Dragonfly Society, Yorkshire Mammal Group, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Yorkshire Amphibian and Reptile Group, PLACE, North and East Yorkshire Ecological Data Centre, Yorkshire Naturalists Union, Tophill Low Nature Reserve, Lower Ure Conservation Trust, Woodland Trust, RSPB, Yorkshire Rewilding Network, Butterfly Conservation and Woodmeadow Trust.

There is an interactive storytelling session with Mud Pie Arts for children aged 4 plus, pre-bookable through the Woodmeadow Trust website.

There is also the chance to go wildlife spotting on one of the Yorkshire Nature Fair’s Meadow Safaris, pre-bookable at: yorkshirenaturefair.eventbrite.co.uk