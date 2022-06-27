Wimbledon kicks off today with full-capacity crowds descending on the grand slam tournament in south-west London for the first time in three years.
The 2022 championship marks the first time the grounds will be filled with up to 42,000 people every day since before the coronavirus pandemic.
And some of the sport’s biggest stars will be gracing centre court to kick off the championship today.
Wimbledon Order of Play, Day 1
Centre Court, 1.30pm
- Novak Djokovic (1) v Soonwoo Kim
- Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu (10)
- Andy Murray v James Duckworth
No.1 Court, 1pm
- Mirjam Bjorklund v Ons Jabeur (3)
- Jan-Lennard Struff v Carlos Alcaraz (5)
- Angelique Kerber (15) v Kristina Mladenovic
No.2 Court, 11am
- Cam Norrie (9) v Pablo Andujar
- Bernarda Pera v Anett Kontaveit (2)
- Jannik Sinner (10) v Stan Wawrinka
- Maria Sakkari (5) v Zoe Hives
No.3 Court, 11am
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Hubert Hurkacz (7)
- Danielle Collins (7) v Marie Bouzkova
- Tamara Korpatsch v Heather Watson
- Ryan Peniston v Henri Laaksonen
You can see the full order of play for Monday at Wimbledon here.
This year, Wimbledon has barred Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev and women’s number five Aryna Sabalenka are among those to be banned.
The decision has had serious repercussions, with the ATP and WTA deciding to withhold ranking points from the tournament.
Organisers have also announced record prize money for this summer’s tournament, with the two singles champions taking home £2 million.
The total prize money of £40.35 million is an 11.1% increase on 2021’s Championships, where capacity was reduced for Covid reasons, and 5.4% higher than the last regular tournament in 2019.
Elsewhere, the squash brand Robinsons and Wimbledon have ended their sponsorship partnership after 86 years – one of the longest-running deals in sport since it was set up in 1935.
The championship will also mark the centenary of the All England Lawn Tennis Club’s move to the Church Road site in 1922.
