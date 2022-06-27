Sainsbury’s is recalling one of its products over fears it is “unsafe to eat”.

The supermarket has issued a recall of its Cooked and Peeled Frozen Large King Prawns because of the possible presence of undercooked prawns.

If you have purchased the prawns, you should not eat them.

The impacted packets include the 180g packs with best before dates of May, June, July, August, September and October 2023, and the 400g packs with the same best before dates.

Sainsbury’s recalls by Sainsbury’s Cooked and Peeled Frozen Large King Prawns because of possible presence of undercooked prawns #FoodAlert https://t.co/l9fnkXeydX pic.twitter.com/zUaSFGt0Vu — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 24, 2022

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Sainsbury’s is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please visit Sainsbury’s website at Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact their careline on 0800636262.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.