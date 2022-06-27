THREE men face big bills after they failed to respond to court summons recently for travel offences and were convicted in their absence.
John Walker, 61,of Yedingham, Malton, was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points at Cannock Magistrates Court, Staffordshire for failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Tamworth.
Simon Foster, 40, of Pottery Lane, York, was convicted in his absence of not paying a £111.60 fare on the Great Western Railway. Reading magistrates ordered him to pay a total of £775.60, consisting of a £440 fine, £111.60 compensation, a £44 statutory surcharge and £180 prosecution costs.
Robert Stafford, 41, of Heathside, Huntington, was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points at Bradford Magistrates Court for failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds.
Daisy Mae Oldroyd, 24, of Germain Close, Selby had not been in court when she was convicted in her absence of fare dodging earlier this year. Her case was reopened by Bradford magistrates, who removed the conviction and sentence against her name.
