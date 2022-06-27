THREE men face big bills after they failed to respond to court summons recently for travel offences and were convicted in their absence.

John Walker, 61,of Yedingham, Malton, was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points at Cannock Magistrates Court, Staffordshire for failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Tamworth.