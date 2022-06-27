ACTIVISTS staged a sit down protest in York at the weekend.

York's local branch of international environmental group Extinction Rebellion (XR) held a public protest on College Green, beneath the Minster's Great East Window on Saturday (June 25).

The protest featured a picnic blanket, peppermint tea, biscuits, and a 'lock on' device, a piece of equipment used by activists to make it more difficult for police to break up protests.

It was the use of the lock on device which, organisers say, under the new Public Order Bill, would make the picnic illegal. The bill is currently going through Parliament and, if passed by the House of Commons and House of Lords, could come into force in the next few months.

Chris, a member of XR York, said: "The government is treating its own citizens like its enemies. The new planned police powers are ridiculous."

He said XR York will continue to protest despite the new laws. The group is gearing up for a counter-demo against a far right demonstration this weekend, and urges people to gather at 12.30am in St Helen's Square.