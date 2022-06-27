With an elegant and sporty look, Audi’s full electric compact SUV is a captivating vehicle that immediately draws attention.

The Q4 e-tron is a technologically advanced machine, crammed full of the latest Audi innovations.

It also satisfies the requirements of most families, being practical, easy and relaxing to drive and well-equipped.

In terms of power, the Q4 e-tron comes in three different flavours – the entry 35 model with a 52kWh battery and a single 168bhp motor, the mid-range 40 variant, which has a 77kWh battery and 201bhp on offer, and finally the four-wheel-drive 50 quattro version with an extra motor at the front and a 295bhp total output.

The car has an elegant side profile

This 201bhp version, tested here, has 310lb of torque available, offering pleasing performance and a 0-62mph time of 8.5 seconds.

There’s an impressive claimed range of 313 miles on this ‘Launch Edition’ and – while I can’t vouch for how attainable that is – I was mightily impressed with how well the Q4 retained its charge during my week in its company, never once feeling the dreaded ‘range anxiety’ that comes with some electric vehicles.

In stop-start traffic, the range seems even larger if you drive with the required smoothness, but you certainly notice the charge going down much more rapidly when you hit motorway speeds.

Charging is a straightforward and swift process, with 40 and 50 models providing a 135kW charging rate - meaning a top-up from 5 to 80 per cent can be achieved in just under 40 minutes.

Charging the e-tron, which seemed a quick and smooth process

As is the case with any full electric vehicle, the Q4 e-tron produces no CO2 emissions, meaning it qualifies for road tax exemption.

When you’re out on the B-roads, this rear wheel drive version felt sure-footed and well-planted when cornering swiftly, with accurate and sharp steering installing confidence in the handling.

It’s a good-looking vehicle and, in my view, its crisp lines are further enhanced by Sportback guise, as tested here.

At the front, the nose is upright and confident, while the huge grille glints in the sunlight and draws the eye. While perhaps not as necessary as on a conventionally-powered car, the grille is still an imposing design feature.

The Q4’s side profile is sleek, while the back end also looks the part, with a dynamic-looking spoiler jutting out beneath the window.

Step inside the cabin and you immediately get the feel of a premium interior.

The leather steering wheel is a sporty shape and size - and nice to the touch.

The dash is superbly laid out, with the angular design meaning the large 10.1-inch touchscreen and climate control buttons below are all gently slanted in the driver’s direction, providing further ease of use.

The impressive dash board

The large gap in the top of the steering wheel allows you to see the digital display beyond with key info such as speed and battery usage.

The seats are supportive yet comfortable, with darker grey leather contrasting with silver stitching.

A subtle e-tron badge on the dash helps to distinguish the interior, with similar badging visible on the lower front end and rear bumper.

Storage for oddments in the cabin is decent, with two cupholders in the centre and a deep storage well protected by a chunky leather coated armrest.

The insides of the doors also play host to some useful wide cubby holes.

It’s certainly a well-rounded experience, with plenty of room for all passengers and legroom in the back being especially generous.

The 520-litre boot is plenty large enough for most families, with a nice wide load space.

All things considered, anyone on the hunt for a premium electric compact SUV would do well to seriously consider this contender.

Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback 40 (204 PS)

PEAK ELECTRICAL OUTPUT: 201bhp

TORQUE: 310Nm

Drive type: Rear-wheel drive

TRANSMISSION: 1-speed / automatic

TOP SPEED: 99.4mph limited

ACCELERATION: 0-62mph in 8.5 seconds