POLICE in North Yorkshire are asking members of the public to report any sightings of a wanted man.
The forces says that Jamie Alan Marsden, who is 30-years-old and believed to be in the Thirsk area, is wanted following a breach of court bail in relation to a high risk domestic violence offence.
Despite numerous enquiries, Jamie has not been located and as part of their enquiries, officers are now asking members of the public to contact them if they have seen Jamie or know where he is now.
Anyone with any information is asked call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 if you have an immediate sighting of him.
Please quote incident number 12220105398.
