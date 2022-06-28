Speaking the morning after the Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton by-election drubbings, Boris Johnson acknowledged the scale of the defeats and said: “I have to listen to what people are saying.” He won’t - that is just another one of his lies.
In total, 94,807 people voted in the two by-elections. Just 26 per cent voted Conservative while the other 74 per cent did not vote Conservative. Let me help you Boris. The message from both constituencies, on behalf of the country, was loud and clear. ‘Resign!’
Quentin Macdonald, Church Lane, Nether Poppleton, York
