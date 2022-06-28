Your story headlined ‘Staff cuts could kill - warning’ (The Press, June 24) is a wake-up call for action to stop this madness of cutting full-time firefighters at Huntington.
We all need insurance of one form or another.
It costs; it hurts financially; but it is necessary to sleep safely at nights.
Luke Charters’ family certainly needed the instant response by Huntington Fire Station on that vital night in January.
Without it, lives could easily have been lost.
This Government once more fails to listen to the electorate. Our fire service is claimed by York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell to be the worst-funded in the country. Scaling back on services could next time lead to deaths.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here