EXTRA buses were put on to cope with demand during the rail strikes in York last week.

Bus company Transdev said it saw a surge of up to 52 per cent in customer numbers on its express bus link between York and Leeds.

The rise was recorded on the second rail strike day last Thursday (June 23) – after the same route also saw a 40.5 per cent rise on the first train strike day last Tuesday, compared with numbers using Cityzap before the rail walkouts began.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “As well as fulfilling our full timetable, extra buses were operated on a number of routes across Yorkshire so customers could experience our services in comfort. It is heartening to see people choosing the bus, rather than feeling obliged to stay at home or resort to the car.

“We originally launched our Cityzap route to offer a best-value alternative to the train and enable modal shift from the car, and we welcome everyone who has made the switch to us over the last week as we aim to win over many new customers to stay with us in future.

“Our amazing ‘Sky Class’ luxury twin-deck buses offer quality and luxury at much lower fares compared to the train.

“A standard anytime day return by train between York and Leeds costs £19.90, but with Cityzap it’s just £11 – while season ticket holders paying £65.30 for seven days’ rail travel between the same two cities can save with our Gold 7 pass at only £40 and enjoy unlimited bus travel across hundreds of miles in Yorkshire, Lancashire, and Greater Manchester without paying another penny.”

A limited daytime train service ran between York and Leeds on the three strike days – but the firms says the advantages of city centre to centre bus travel in ‘Sky Class’ comfort and at lower fares proved enough to attract many to switch.

Transdev’s other Yorkshire routes providing an alternative to trains also report significantly increased numbers on board, with its ‘Aireline’ buses between Keighley and Leeds welcoming 44 per cent more customers on Thursday’s second rail strike day, and a 30 per cent rise on its 36 route linking Harrogate and Leeds on the same day.

Transdev’s ‘Sky Class’ buses feature spacious group layouts, wireless and USB device charging, fast and free Wi-Fi, double glazing, and a glass ceiling.

Powered by low emission engines, each bus is driven by a dedicated, friendly team from Transdev’s York base – with on-board announcements provided by popular BBC Look North weather forecaster Paul Hudson.

The service runs every hour across the day, seven days a week – with ticket holders also able to use Transdev’s regular Coastliner service between the two Yorkshire cities until late evening at no extra cost.

Full details of all Transdev bus routes and fare deals are available online at: transdevbus.co.uk and on its free-to-download ‘Transdev Go’ mobile app.