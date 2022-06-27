CATERING at a York school has jumped up from a one to five star rating following a food hygiene inspection.

Hutchinson Catering, who prepare the meals for Park Grove Primary Academy, on Park Grove, was awarded the highest food hygiene score of five stars following a reinspection carried out by City of York council on June 16.

However, the Ebor Academy Trust, in which the school is part of, have said that this is yet to be updated on the Scores on the Doors website, which list the latest food hygiene ratings for businesses and schools.

Park Grove Primary Academy Picture: Google Maps

Hutchinson initially received a score of one star on May 16, meaning ‘major improvements necessary’ following the first inspection.

The Trust have told The Press that this was primarily around issues to do with record-keeping.

Action was then taken to bring the school’s catering up to a five star food hygiene rating, which was then awarded after a second inspection on June 16.

Andrew Hutchison, director of Hutchison Catering, said: “The initial rating was unacceptable, we have apologised to the school however there were no issues around standards of cleanliness or substandard food.

“We take the result of the inspection very seriously. Shortcomings such as this, while extremely rare, are a deep disappointment and we have worked hard, and quickly, to restore matters to where they should be.”

As previously reported in The Press, Anthony Dean, Public Protection Manager (Investigations and Compliance), said: "Where a business wants to have an inspection before their next scheduled inspection, in order to improve their score, they can apply for a rescore visit.

“Businesses are required to pay for these additional rescore visits to ensure that City of York Council has sufficient resources to carry out all programmed food hygiene inspections and ensure fairness for all businesses in York.

“Where a business feels that their score is incorrect they can ask questions of the inspecting officer and, if still concerned by the score awarded, lodge an appeal."

The initial report read that the catering’s food safety and hygiene category, which refers to the food handling practices, was rated ‘Improvement Necessary’.

This meant that the inspector believed that more effort was required to prevent a fall in standards.

The confidence in management category was rated ‘Major Improvement Necessary’, meaning that the inspector found that the management had a poor appreciation of hazards and safety control measures.

However, the structural compliance, which refers to the school’s kitchen facilities, was rated ‘Very Good’, meaning that the inspector found the catering team had a high standard of compliance with the statutory obligations in this category.