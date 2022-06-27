POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at a residential property in the early hours of Friday, May 27 on Kitchener Street.
A police spokesman said: "A suspect entered the property and stole items of personal significance to the victim and electronic devices.
"Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he will have information which can help with the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email eleanor.boulton2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Eleanor Boulton.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12220090656 when passing on information.
