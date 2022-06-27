PLANS have formally been submitted for a ‘summer attraction’ at the York Designer Outlet, including an artificial beach.
Welburn-based JWTC LTD seeks to use part of the car park for the attraction comprising roller skating rink, changing tent, food and beverage cabins, vintage carousel and artificial beach during July, August and September each year, as reported by The Press last Thursday.
The planning application to City of York Council says the temporary attraction would operate in the Red Car Park at the south side of the outlet, taking 60 spaces. If approved, the aim is to start on July 1 and continue until September 4.
Branded as the YO1 Beach Club, there would be a 27x9m roller skating ring, a 21x6m changing tent, three food and beverage huts, a vintage carousel and the artificial beach.
The application says the feature are all temporary and mobile.
It added: “The beach club is a continuation of the various different visitor attractions which have been provided over the years to enhance and revitalise the facilities on offer at the outlet.”
Last summer, the YO1 Beach Club operated in the city centre on the banks of the river Ouse in Tower Gardens at the foot of Skeldergate Bridge
City of York Council has yet to confirm planning approval for the attraction.
