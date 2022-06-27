A COACH has crashed on a North Yorkshire road.
Fire crews from Richmond and Colburn were called to the collision this morning at Gilling West, said Group Manager Bob Hoskins.
He said the driver was not seriously injured and there were no passengers on the coach at the time of the incident.
