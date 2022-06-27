BUS operator Transdev is reporting a surge in custom due to the rail strikes.

Transdev says its ‘Sky Class’ luxury Cityzap express between York and Leeds enjoyed a 52 per cent rise in custom on Thursday, the second day of the rail strike.

This compares with a 40.5 per cent increase on the rail strike's first day, compared to before the rail walkouts began, which saw a limited service between Leeds and York.

Transdev also reports more custom on its other Yorkshire routes.

They include its ‘Aireline’ buses between Keighley and Leeds welcoming 44 per cent more customers on Thursday’s second rail strike day, and a 30 per cent rise on its 36 route linking Harrogate and Leeds on the same day.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “As well as fulfilling our full timetable, extra buses were operated on a number of routes across Yorkshire so customers could experience our services in comfort. It is heartening to see people choosing the bus, rather than feeling obliged to stay at home or resort to the car.

“We originally launched our Cityzap route to offer a best-value alternative to the train and enable modal shift from the car, and we welcome everyone who has made the switch to us over the last week as we aim to win over many new customers to stay with us in future."

Mr Hornby continued: "Our amazing ‘Sky Class’ luxury twin-deck buses offer quality and luxury at much lower fares compared to the train.

“A standard anytime day return by train between York and Leeds costs £19.90, but with Cityzap it’s just £11 – while season ticket holders paying £65.30 for seven days’ rail travel between the same two cities can save with our Gold 7 pass at only £40 and enjoy unlimited bus travel across hundreds of miles in Yorkshire, Lancashire, and Greater Manchester without paying another penny.”

Transdev says its ‘Sky Class’ buses are packed with premium features, including comfortable coach seats in individual lounge and spacious group layouts, wireless and USB device charging, fast and free Wi-Fi, double glazing, and a glass ceiling.

Powered by low emission engines, each bus is driven by staff based at Transdev’s York base – with on-board announcements provided by popular BBC Look North weather forecaster Paul Hudson.

The service runs every hour across the day, seven days a week – with ticket holders also able to use Transdev’s regular Coastliner service between the two Yorkshire cities until late evening at no extra cost.

Full details of all Transdev bus routes and fare deals are available online at: transdevbus.co.uk and on its free-to-download ‘Transdev Go’ mobile app.