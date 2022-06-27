A THIEF struck at a business in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police investigating a report of a theft from a commercial premises in Beverley and would like to speak to this man.

They say that a man entered a store on Butcher Row, Beverley, at around 7pm on Tuesday (June 21) and is said to have removed a till from the property.

The man is then believed to have left in the direction of Wilbert Lane and Mill Lane, where the till was recovered.

If you are the man in this image, or know who he is, you can contact the force on their non-emergency number 101, quoting log 467 of June 21.