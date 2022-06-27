A THIEF struck at a business in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police investigating a report of a theft from a commercial premises in Beverley and would like to speak to this man.
They say that a man entered a store on Butcher Row, Beverley, at around 7pm on Tuesday (June 21) and is said to have removed a till from the property.
The man is then believed to have left in the direction of Wilbert Lane and Mill Lane, where the till was recovered.
If you are the man in this image, or know who he is, you can contact the force on their non-emergency number 101, quoting log 467 of June 21.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article