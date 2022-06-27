A TIP off from a member of the public led to a driver being arrested on the A64 near York.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called out on Friday night (June 24) after a member of the public reported poor driving on A64 near York.
Sgt Paul Cording was one of those on the scene.
He said: "After speaking to the driver we found one of his tyres in a poor condition.
"It's been reported by my colleague he now faces three penalty points and a £100 fine.
"Looking at the state of the tyre though, it could have been a lot worse."
