A FORD Transit van driver was arrested after twice ramming police cars in a lengthy chase through North Yorkshire.

A report from a member of the public that a van travelling South on the A1M was "all over the road" led to a chase on Friday night (June 24).

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.

He said: "The van was stopped by my colleagues but as they went to speak to the driver, he made off in the vehicle.

"Twice the driver tried to reverse ram my colleagues and drove dangerously along the A59.

"We were joined by further Roads Policing colleagues along with ARV’s and dogs before a ‘stinger’ was successfully deployed.

"The vehicle however continued to drive and reverse rammed one of our FSU colleagues.

"The vehicle was eventually stopped to prevent the driver causing any more danger on the road and arrested for numerous driving offences along with drug driving after he tested positive for cannabis.

"Thankfully my colleague sustained only a minor injury although did have to retire from duty.

"An evidential blood sample has been obtained and the driver has been interviewed today and released under investigation pending the results of the blood sample which has been sent for analysis."