A CAR ended up being propped up by a tree after crashing off a country road in North Yorkshire.
Group Manager Bob Hoskins tweeted this image of the car amidst the foliage, and said crews from Boroughbridge and Knaresborough have attended the crash on the A168 at Hunsingore this afternoon.
He said two casualties were safely removed by crews into the care of paramedics.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a single vehicle road traffic collision, and crews used a winch to restabilise the car which had gone off the carriageway and was being propped up by a tree.
It said both occupants were taken to hospital for what were believed to be minor injuries.
