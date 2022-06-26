Two sheds caught fire when hot embers started a garden blaze in Fulford earlier today.
A hedge, fence and one shed were first to burst into flames at lunchtime.
It then spread to a second shed.
Crews from Acomb put out the blaze in Broadway.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally by hot embers.
Blustery winds have been swirling around the city all day.
