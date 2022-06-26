A VILLAGE is flying its Union Flag at half mast following the death of broadcaster Harry Gration, who served as its honorary mayor.
Bill Hearld, a resident of Burn, near Selby, said the ex-Look North presenter was elected honorary mayor in 2009, when he performed the village's Christmas lights switch-on.
He followed the late Jean Alexander - Hilda Ogden of Coronation Street - who was honorary mayoress of Burn the year before.
"Our village Union Flag is being flown at half-mast as a mark of respect," said Bill, a former deputy editor of The Press, who said he and Harry became good friends after they met and 'clicked' as fellow journalists.
"He was well liked in Burn and our hearts go out to his wife and family," he said. "Harry was a really nice man, one of the best."
Harry, who lived in York, died suddenly on Friday, aged 71.
He had become a Yorkshire institution after fronting the BBC’s Look North programme for 38 years.
