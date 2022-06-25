Four people were injured in a crash on the A1 in North Yorkshire earlier today.
They were in a car that was travelling north when it overturned between the A59 / A1 junction at Allerton and the A6055 / A1 Boroughbridge junction.
North Yorkshire firefighters from Harrogate, Ripon and West Yorkshire firefighters from Wetherby extricated a woman from the car.
Three other people who had been in the vehicle got out of the car themselves.
All four were treated by paramedics.
The crash happened just before noon.
