The Minstermen have revealed how much the club has lost through the death of Harry Gration.

In a statement, York City FC said: "We are saddened to hear the passing of our friend and supporter Harry Gration.

"Harry was a member of the York City Vice Presidents and was a regular friendly face.

"He also helped the club through donations and his coverage during 2002/03 when he championed the club passionately during its darkest hour.

"Our sincere condolences go out to Harry’s family, friends and colleagues at BBC Look North. RIP."

Chairman Jason McGill added: “Harry was a massive supporter of the club and a great friend of mine. He will be missed by so many people.

“A wonderful supporter of charities and who raised much-needed financial support for the causes he believed in. He was generally a fantastic guy. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to his family.”

Former Chairman of the Vice Presidents’ Richard Adams said: “The sudden passing has hit the VPs very hard. Personally as Ex Chairman of the VPs, Harry was a true example of what a VP represented – he involved himself fully in helping the club he loved.

“Harry also supported the members financially in many ways. We had VP dinners and both he and Phil Bodmer acted as hosts interviewing ex-players – providing nights to remember.

“He was passionate about the City – he was also a true gentleman and one I class as a friend when it came to York City.

“My thoughts are with his wife Helen and the children at this very sad time. Rest in peace Harry – promotion hopefully is what we always dream of – unfortunately, you will miss the open top bus.”