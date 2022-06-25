A MAN is due to appear in court accused of two murder bids following an incident in a small North Yorkshire village earlier this week.

The 40-year-old also faces an allegation that he assaulted an emergency worker.

He was arrested yesterday in connection with an incident in a house close to the primary school in Beckwithshaw. The incident is not connected to the school.

A North Yorkshire Police statement said the man had been charged with two charges of attempted murder and one of assaulting an emergency worker.

The force was holding him in custody until he could appear before York Magistrates Court this weekend.

The statement continues: "We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been dropping off children at the school, or commuters passing by, to check their vehicle dashcam and report any footage that may have captured any part of the incident prior to the attendance of the emergency services.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to the Major Investigation Team.

Please quote reference number 12220105995 when passing on any information."

The incident happened at about 8.20am on Monday June 20 on the B616 Otley Road in Beckwithshaw, west of Harrogate.