Tributes are pouring in from far and wide  for the York and  BBC Look North  presenter and journalist Harry Gration MBE, who died yesterday aged 71. 

He touched so many lives in so many ways.  Here are just a few of them. 

Among the first to express their grief online was newly promoted York City FC

It tweeted this picture of Harry at Wembley with the club at the 2010 Blue Square Premier play-off final

Harry's  sudden death yesterday cast a shadow over Clifford's Beer Festival in the village of the same name west of York, as it prepared to welcome the public today. 

The entire York Civic Party is represented in this tweet from the Lord Mayor's official residence: 

And here's tribute from a York academic who knew him as a neighbour, as well as a TV presenter.

His old school, St Peters, is preparing its own tribute to him. 

Just a week before his death, Harry was raising money to help Ukrainians. 

Here's what Yorkshire Air Museum  tweeted about him.

Over in Moscow, where the BBC's Steve Rosenberg has more than enough to keep him busy, he still found time to tweet this about his colleague. 

From one famous Yorkshire name about another: this is from the Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Harry supported  the charity founded in memory of murdered Yorkshire MP Jo Cox that works against abuse and intimidation in politics. 

