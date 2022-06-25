Tributes are pouring in from far and wide for the York and BBC Look North presenter and journalist Harry Gration MBE, who died yesterday aged 71.

He touched so many lives in so many ways. Here are just a few of them.

Among the first to express their grief online was newly promoted York City FC.

Our sincere condolences to Harry’s family, friends and colleagues at @BBCLookNorth. Harry was a regular at York City and he will be missed by us all. RIP. — York City F.C (@YorkCityFC) June 24, 2022

It tweeted this picture of Harry at Wembley with the club at the 2010 Blue Square Premier play-off final

Harry's sudden death yesterday cast a shadow over Clifford's Beer Festival in the village of the same name west of York, as it prepared to welcome the public today.

Today's the day!

In an event tinged with sadness we will raise a glass to celebrate the lives of our recently lost committee members - Richard Coldwell & Janet Allen - as well as to our supporter - Harry Gration, whose loss yesterday came as such devasting news.

Fondly remembered — CliffordBeerFestival (@cliffordbeerfst) June 25, 2022

The entire York Civic Party is represented in this tweet from the Lord Mayor's official residence:

Our thoughts today are with the family and friends of a proud Yorkshireman and a true local legend. RIP #HarryGration — York Mansion House (@YorkMansionHse) June 25, 2022

And here's tribute from a York academic who knew him as a neighbour, as well as a TV presenter.

Very sad, not only was he a TV legend, he was a lovely local chap who lived round the corner and was a regular @bishyroadnet and in @thepig1000. — David K Smith (@professor_dave) June 24, 2022

His old school, St Peters, is preparing its own tribute to him.

All at St Peter’s were devastated to hear about the death of Old Peterite Harry Gration. We were privileged to know him. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Helen and to his family. A full memorial from the school will follow. @J_M_P_Walker @OldPeterite pic.twitter.com/FLpYTSu4C5 — St Peter's School, York (@StPetersYork) June 24, 2022

Just a week before his death, Harry was raising money to help Ukrainians.

We are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Harry Gration MBE, who was guest speaker and auctioneer at our charity dinner last week, helping us to raise over £5000 for our Ukraine appeal. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former colleagues #RIPHarry https://t.co/JoeOpIZp1Q — Harrogate Brigantes Rotary (@Hgt_BrigantesRC) June 25, 2022

Here's what Yorkshire Air Museum tweeted about him.

We're devastated at the news of the death of a true Yorkshire legend, Harry Gration. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/gJQH9jZbfB — Yorkshire Air Museum (@air_museum) June 25, 2022

Over in Moscow, where the BBC's Steve Rosenberg has more than enough to keep him busy, he still found time to tweet this about his colleague.

Shocked to learn of the death of broadcasting legend Harry Gration. A lovely man who made TV presenting look so easy. Here’s my musical tribute to a true pro. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace Harry. #HarryGration @BBCLookNorth pic.twitter.com/RlVgAuGNyf — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) June 25, 2022

From one famous Yorkshire name about another: this is from the Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

So sad to hear of the sudden passing of iconic Yorkshireman Harry Gration, who represented Yorkshire on TV for nearly 40 years.



Warm, charming and as kind as they come, he was an all round bobby dazzler. Everyone should be more like Harry ❤#RIPHarry #RIPHarryGration — Grimethorpe Colliery Band (@GrimethorpeBand) June 25, 2022

Harry supported the charity founded in memory of murdered Yorkshire MP Jo Cox that works against abuse and intimidation in politics.

Our thoughts are with Harry Gration's family, friends and colleagues at this deeply sad time. His death is a huge loss to the people of Yorkshire.



Harry's generous support of Jo Cox's legacy will not be forgotten. 💜 https://t.co/e9BWk8TXX2 — The Jo Cox Foundation (@JoCoxFoundation) June 25, 2022

