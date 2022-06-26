Boohoo has launched a destination-inspired category on its website to help customers choose their perfect outfits this holiday season.

This comes as the fashion retailer discovered that searches for "what do you wear in Ibiza clubs" has risen by 555%.

The new destination wardrobe aims to give shoppers inspiration for their holiday looks this summer.

Boohoo launches new destinations wardrobe in time for summer 2022

Destinations you can shop in the new category include:

Outfits to wear in Ibiza from Boohoo

Boohoo has rounded up some of the items you can expect to see within the new category, ideal for those summer days spent at Ocean Beach, Ibiza.

Whether it’s bright stand-out prints or statement kimonos that you’re looking for, Boohoo has you covered.

At the time of writing, Boohoo has a summer sale so prices may change as that comes to an end.

Nautical Rope Print Maxi Beach Kimono

Turn up to the party in style in this navy maxi length kimono, ideal for layering over swimwear.

Pair it with a bikini and sandals for the ultimate summer pool look.

It’s available in sizes 8-18 and can be yours for £16 via the Boohoo website.

3 Piece Shirt, Short & Bandana Set

Choosing outfits just got easier with this three-piece set.

You won’t need to worry about pairing it with something since it’s all sold together.

Whether you pick the orange or blue version, you’re bound to be making impressions in Ibiza.

Add it to your basket for £31.50 via the Boohoo website.

Petite Plunge Cross Front Bikini

Make waves at the Ibiza Rocks pool party in this cross front bikini in magenta.

It’s also available in black and could be yours for £15.30 via the Boohoo website.

Multi Sequin Cowl Neck Crop Top

Add some sparkle to your Ibiza wardrobe with this crop top.

Why not pair it with shorts and heels for a night time look?

Available for the current price of £21.25, it can be yours via the Boohoo website.

You can shop the new destinations wardrobe via the Boohoo website.