Silentnight has launched a new camping collection just in time for festival season.

Whether you're planning on a staycation road trip under the stars or you're hitting one of the big music festivals this summer, listen up!

The outdoors range features everything from snuggly sleeping bags to travel blankets to help you feel like a happy camper whatever the weather.

Here are some of our top picks and how you can get your hands on the entire camping collection.

Silentnight Camping Collection Self Inflating Mattress

Made using durable and lightweight materials, the mattress is quick to inflate and deflate and you don't need a clunky pump either!

It's easy to fold up and carry around, pick up a single mattress for £60 and get a double for £120 via the Silentnight website.

Silentnight Camping Collection Flocked Air Bed

The flocked air bed is made out of a thick material and is soft to touch, adding some extra comfort to your camping experience.

Quickly inflated with a built-in electric pump, add it your basket for £60 via the Silentnight website.

Tents in the countryside. Credit: Canva

Silentnight Camping Collection Adult Sleeping Bag

Made using lightweight soft fabric, this super-soft sleeping bag is ideal for camping trips throughout spring and summer.

It is made from extra fluffy and snuggly Softfill™ fibres and can be purchased in a single size (£55) or as a double (£75) via the Silentnight website.

Silentnight Camping Collection Kids Sleeping Bag

If you and the kids are heading out on a camping holiday this summer, be prepared with this kids' sleeping bag from Silentnight.

Made from a 100% lightweight recyclable fabric, the sleeping bag is perfect for spring and summer trips and will cost you £50 via the Silentnight website.

A view from a tent. Credit: Canva

Silentnight Camping Collection Sleeping Bag Liner

This sleeping bag liner is crafted from a lightweight and breathable fabric that only weighs 365g.

The liner helps you keep your sleeping bag cleaner for longer and is available as a single (£16) and a double (£22) via the Silentnight website.

Silentnight Camping Collection Self Inflating Pillow

Camping doesn't mean you need to give up on comfort and with this self-inflating pillow, you can bring it with you.

It is conveniently packaged and inflated in under a minute, pick up yours for £27 via the Silentnight website.