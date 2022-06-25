IHG Hotels and Resorts has launched its summer sale with major savings available at 700 hotels across Europe.

Guests can enjoy 25% off when using the Book Early and Save rate and if you're looking to add a touch of luxury to your trip, you can enjoy 20% off with the Elevate Your Stay option on its premium rooms.

Whether you're looking to bag a bargain summer break or you're looking ahead for a much-needed getaway later in the year, listen up.

Here's everything you need to know about the IHG Hotels and Resorts summer sale and how you can make even more of the discounts as an IHG One Rewards member.

IHG Hotels and Resorts' summer sale runs until August 2, 2022 and can be used on stays between August 3, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

The summer savings are available at 700 hotel locations across nine of its brands including:

Regent Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Hotel Indigo

Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts

voco Hotels

Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn Express

Staybridge Suites

Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, in particular, give you great value for money.

You get full service at the Holiday Inn which is geared towards families that are looking for a spot to relax.

Meanwhile, Holiday Inn Express is ideal for guests looking to recharge and also get a little work done in a comfortable environment.

Bookings must be made at least three days in advance with a non-refundable deposit required at the time of booking.

You can't change your dates or make any cancellations under the deal.

Full terms and conditions are available via the IHG Hotels and Resorts website.

If you could be tempted into a relaxing holiday at one of the above hotels, you can book directly via the IHG Hotels and Resorts website.

Become an IHG One Rewards member

IHG One Rewards members receive even more benefits and savings off the final price.

Joining the rewards scheme gives you access to exclusive perks including discounted member-only rates, earning points for Reward Nights.

You'll also get free WiFi, blackout dates, and the option of late check-out.

Find out more and sign up for yourself via the IHG Hotels and Resorts website.